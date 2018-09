PQ visits ESSC: candidate Marie-Claire Nivolon absent

The students of the Sieur-de-Coulonge High School yesterday afternoon were visited by a Parti Québécois Candidate. The Pontiac candidate, Marie-Claire Nivolon, who had confirmed that she would attend, was absent. The Chapleau nominee, Blake Ippersiel, from the Pontiac, was on hand to answer students’ questions. CHIP 101.9 was also able to speak with him. Among other things discussed he spoke of the current election campaign.

Remember that the vote takes place on Monday October 1st. The complete interview with Blake Ippersiel is available here.