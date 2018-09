The Candidate for QS Julia Wilkie at the SAQ union meeting

The CAQ Candidate Olive Kamanyana critics of André Fortin The Candidate for the Coalition Avenir Quebec Olive Kamayana officially launched her campaign today where she took the opportunity to thanked Équité Outaouais for organising the debate on Thursday in Aylmer and to criticize André Fortin. Kamanyana Wrote on Facebook post: '' Even if M. Fortin is (...) lire la suite

Too many bears around The Mayor of the municipality of Alleyn-&-Cawood, Carl Mayer told chip 101,9 that there are an abundance of bears this time of the year in his municipality and the citizens are asked to stay vigilant. Up until now it would seem that around 20+ bears have been spotted in the residences yards. (...) lire la suite

Phillipe Couillard in interview at CHIP 101.9 During his tour of the Outaouais, outgoing Primer Philippe Couillard, spoke with CHIP 101.9 about the main issues in the riding of Pontiac, including the healthcare sector, which received a lot of attention in the region. Mr. Couillard states that Quebec could have the best health care system (...) lire la suite

Recruitment of staff at the CSHBO: a “challenge” according to the management At the end of the 2017-2018 school year, last spring, the Commission scolaire des Hauts-Bois-de-l'Outaouais (CSHBO) was looking to fill many positions for the 2018-2019 school year. CHIP 101.9 discussed this problem with different members of the school boards management, as well as the (...) lire la suite

This years Shawville Fair a Success Approximately 42,000 people traveled to attend the 162nd Shawville Fair last weekend. The Fair's president Stacy Howard summarizes the festival. According to Mme. Howard, this year, the Friday night headlining act The Trews, were well received; The full interview will be available soon. - (...) lire la suite