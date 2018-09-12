The CAQ Candidate Olive Kamanyana at the ESSC

Yesterday, the candidate for the Coalition Avenir Quebec Olive Kamanyana was in the Pontiac at Ecole Secondaire Sieur de Coulonge in Fort-Coulonge to talk to students about the upcoming October 1 provincial elections, about her policies and what it means to be a candidate for the CAQ. Mme. Kamanyana told CHIP why it’s important to talk to youth about politics:

The organiser of the activity, Madelaine Vallières, confirmed that the Marxist-Leninist Candidate for the Pontiac ,Louis Lang, will be at ESSC next Wednesday, September 19 2018, to talk to students about his Party.

The complete interview with Olive Kamanyana is available here.