CHIP possède une licence de langue française au CRTC et assure par son mandat la promotion de la dualité linguistique au sein du territoire du Pontiac ainsi que celle de la vallée de la Gatineau et du comté de Renfrew, en Ontario.

La station de radio diffuse sur la fréquence du 101,9 sur la bande FM avec un émetteur d’une puissance de 10 KW, lui permettant de diffuser sur un grand territoire.

Afin de servir tous les gens de sa communauté, CHIP FM offre à ses auditeurs, une programmation diversifiée. L’un des buts principaux de la station est de bien informer la communauté avec des nouvelles locales et régionales qui ne sont pas nécessairement diffusées par d’autres médias régionaux. L’équipe entière de la station de radio travaille ardemment afin de faire de sa programmation, une qui reflète bien le portrait culturel, économique, politique, éducationnel et social de sa région”

En tant qu’organisme à but non lucratif, les revenus annuels de CHIP FM sont constitués; d’une subvention provenant du gouvernant provincial, des bingos hebdomadaires, radiothon annuel, ventre de publicités radio, frais d’adhésions ainsi que dons.

CHIP FM aussi connut sous le nom Radio Communautaire de Pontiac a été enregistrée en tant qu’organisme à but non lucratif en juin 1978. La première diffusion en ondes a eut lieu le 1er mars 1981. ﻿

Quebec Provincial Election
The CAQ Candidate Olive Kamanyana at the ESSC
Article published on 12 September 2018
Yesterday, the candidate for the Coalition Avenir Quebec Olive Kamanyana was in the Pontiac at Ecole Secondaire Sieur de Coulonge in Fort-Coulonge to talk to students about the upcoming October 1 provincial elections, about her policies and what it means to be a candidate for the CAQ. Mme. Kamanyana told CHIP why it’s important to talk to youth about politics:

The organiser of the activity, Madelaine Vallières, confirmed that the Marxist-Leninist Candidate for the Pontiac ,Louis Lang, will be at ESSC next Wednesday, September 19 2018, to talk to students about his Party.

The complete interview with Olive Kamanyana is available here.

Olive Kamanyana visite ESSC mardi 11 septembre

