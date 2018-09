Québec Solidaire’s green solution for the Outaouais for transportation

Yesterday morning, Québec Solidaire held a press conference in Gatineau with various Party candidates in the Outaouais, including Québec Solidaire candidate for the Pontiac, Julia Wilkie. The party held a conference under the title Québec Solidaire’s green solution for the Outaouais in terms of transportation. The candidate for the riding of Pontiac told CHIP 101.9 what the party hopes to accomplish in terms of transportation in rural areas.

Julia Wilkie is running for Québec Solidaire in the October 1st election.The complete interview is available here.