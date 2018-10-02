Banner
CHIP possède une licence de langue française au CRTC et assure par son mandat la promotion de la dualité linguistique au sein du territoire du Pontiac ainsi que celle de la vallée de la Gatineau et du comté de Renfrew, en Ontario.

La station de radio diffuse sur la fréquence du 101,9 sur la bande FM avec un émetteur d’une puissance de 10 KW, lui permettant de diffuser sur un grand territoire.

Afin de servir tous les gens de sa communauté, CHIP FM offre à ses auditeurs, une programmation diversifiée. L’un des buts principaux de la station est de bien informer la communauté avec des nouvelles locales et régionales qui ne sont pas nécessairement diffusées par d’autres médias régionaux. L’équipe entière de la station de radio travaille ardemment afin de faire de sa programmation, une qui reflète bien le portrait culturel, économique, politique, éducationnel et social de sa région”

En tant qu’organisme à but non lucratif, les revenus annuels de CHIP FM sont constitués; d’une subvention provenant du gouvernant provincial, des bingos hebdomadaires, radiothon annuel, ventre de publicités radio, frais d’adhésions ainsi que dons.

CHIP FM aussi connut sous le nom Radio Communautaire de Pontiac a été enregistrée en tant qu’organisme à but non lucratif en juin 1978. La première diffusion en ondes a eut lieu le 1er mars 1981. ﻿

Quebec Provincial Election
Provincial elections 2018: the CAQ in power
Article published on 2 October 2018
This election was a big Coalition Avenir Québec victory which has made major gains in the Outaouais for the 2018 provincial election. In fact, the leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Francois Legault will be able to count on a majority of MNAs in the Outaouais. Only André Fortin (Pontiac) and Maryse Gaudreault (Hull) were re-elected last night in the Outaouais. Mathieu Lacombe defeated outgoing MP Alexandre Iraca in Papineau, Mathieu Lévesque did the same against Marc Carrière in Chapleau and Robert Buissière won against outgoing Liberal Luce Farrell in Gatineau.

According to Elections Québec data overall:
• Number of polling stations: 20,934 / 20,944
• Preliminary Participation Rate *: 66.526%
• Registered voters: 6,169,772
• Valid ballots: 4,024,475
• Scratched ballots: 66,248
• Total: 4,090,723

Result of the elections in the Outaouais:
Pontiac: André Fortin PLQ
Gatineau: Robert Bussière CAQ
Papineau: Mathieu Lacombe CAQ
Chapleau: Mathieu Lévesque CAQ
Hull: Maryse Gaudreault PLQ

