Provincial elections 2018: the CAQ in power

This election was a big Coalition Avenir Québec victory which has made major gains in the Outaouais for the 2018 provincial election. In fact, the leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Francois Legault will be able to count on a majority of MNAs in the Outaouais. Only André Fortin (Pontiac) and Maryse Gaudreault (Hull) were re-elected last night in the Outaouais. Mathieu Lacombe defeated outgoing MP Alexandre Iraca in Papineau, Mathieu Lévesque did the same against Marc Carrière in Chapleau and Robert Buissière won against outgoing Liberal Luce Farrell in Gatineau.
According to Elections Québec data overall:
• Number of polling stations: 20,934 / 20,944
• Preliminary Participation Rate *: 66.526%
• Registered voters: 6,169,772
• Valid ballots: 4,024,475
• Scratched ballots: 66,248
• Total: 4,090,723
Result of the elections in the Outaouais:
Pontiac: André Fortin PLQ
Gatineau: Robert Bussière CAQ
Papineau: Mathieu Lacombe CAQ
Chapleau: Mathieu Lévesque CAQ
Hull: Maryse Gaudreault PLQ