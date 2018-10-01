October 1st: voting day

Quebecers are being called to the polls today. In the riding of Pontiac, citizens have the choice between eight different candidates: the Liberal incumbent André Fortin, Olive Kamanyana of the Coalition Avenir Québec, Julia Wilkie of Quebec Solidaire, Roger Fleury of the Green Party, Louis Lang of the Marxist Party- Leninist, Samuel Gendron of the NPDQ, Kenny Roy of the Conservative Party of Quebec and Marie-Claire Nivolon of the Parti Québécois. The polls are open from 9.30 am to 8 pm

Tonight at 8 pm, CHIP 101.9 will host a live election special. Once the Pontiac results are known in the riding CHIP 101.9 will switch broadcasts to the COGECO election coverage that will announce the results across Quebec.