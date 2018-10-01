Banner
CHIP possède une licence de langue française au CRTC et assure par son mandat la promotion de la dualité linguistique au sein du territoire du Pontiac ainsi que celle de la vallée de la Gatineau et du comté de Renfrew, en Ontario.

La station de radio diffuse sur la fréquence du 101,9 sur la bande FM avec un émetteur d’une puissance de 10 KW, lui permettant de diffuser sur un grand territoire.

Afin de servir tous les gens de sa communauté, CHIP FM offre à ses auditeurs, une programmation diversifiée. L’un des buts principaux de la station est de bien informer la communauté avec des nouvelles locales et régionales qui ne sont pas nécessairement diffusées par d’autres médias régionaux. L’équipe entière de la station de radio travaille ardemment afin de faire de sa programmation, une qui reflète bien le portrait culturel, économique, politique, éducationnel et social de sa région”

En tant qu’organisme à but non lucratif, les revenus annuels de CHIP FM sont constitués; d’une subvention provenant du gouvernant provincial, des bingos hebdomadaires, radiothon annuel, ventre de publicités radio, frais d’adhésions ainsi que dons.

CHIP FM aussi connut sous le nom Radio Communautaire de Pontiac a été enregistrée en tant qu’organisme à but non lucratif en juin 1978. La première diffusion en ondes a eut lieu le 1er mars 1981. ﻿

Quebec Provincial Election
October 1st: voting day
Article published on 1 October 2018
Quebecers are being called to the polls today. In the riding of Pontiac, citizens have the choice between eight different candidates: the Liberal incumbent André Fortin, Olive Kamanyana of the Coalition Avenir Québec, Julia Wilkie of Quebec Solidaire, Roger Fleury of the Green Party, Louis Lang of the Marxist Party- Leninist, Samuel Gendron of the NPDQ, Kenny Roy of the Conservative Party of Quebec and Marie-Claire Nivolon of the Parti Québécois. The polls are open from 9.30 am to 8 pm

Tonight at 8 pm, CHIP 101.9 will host a live election special. Once the Pontiac results are known in the riding CHIP 101.9 will switch broadcasts to the COGECO election coverage that will announce the results across Quebec.

