NPDQ candidate visit to ESSC

Yesterday afternoon students from école secondaire Sieur-de-Coulonge were visited by Samuel Gendron, the candidate for the New Democratic Party of Quebec (NPDQ) in the riding of Pontiac. Mr. Gendron said that he was surprised at the interest of young people in politics.

The students of the ESSC also had the chance to talk with the other candidates in the upcoming provincial election, including the Liberal Party of Quebec candidate , André Fortin, the candidate for Coalition Avenir Québec, Olive Kamanyana as well as the candidate for the Marxist-Leninist party, Louis Lang.

The complete interview with Samuel Gendron is available here.