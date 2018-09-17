Jane Toller replies to the Jean-Pierre Landry's open letter An open letter by a Campbell's Bay resident, Jean-Pierre Landry, was published in the Pontiac Journal and in The Equity newspaper, criticizing the MRC Pontiac Warden Jane Toller on the pool project. The warden responded to this open letter last week: Jane Toller has published open letters and (...) lire la suite

Marxist-Leninist Party candidate Louis Lang interviewed at CHIP 101.9 The Marxist-Leninist Party candidate in the Pontiac riding, Louis Lang, gave an interview to CHIP 101.9 where he explained his vision of democracy: Louis Lang was employed by Canada Post until he retired. He was a candidate in the 1989, 1994 and 2003 elections, always in the riding of Pontiac (...) lire la suite

It's official: there will be 8 candidates in Pontiac Following the closing of nominations for the October 1 provincial election, 8 candidates are running in the riding of Pontiac. Here is the official list available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer (DGEQ). liste officielle - candidats dans la circonscription de Pontiac Candidat(e) (...) lire la suite

Marie-Claire Nivolon in the Outaouais during Jean-François Lisée's tour of the region Pontiac's candidate for the Parti Québécois, Marie-Claire Nivolon, was with the leader of the party this weekend when Jean-François Lisée was in the Outaouais, for a press briefing. Sings for the PQ candidate have also appeared in recent days. Mme. Nivolon refused all of CHIP's past requests for an (...) lire la suite

Inauguration of the new public library in the municipality of l'Ile du Grand Calumet The Inauguration of the new public library in the municipality of l'Ile du Grand-Calumet was held on Thursday September 13. The general director of the municipality Sabrina Larivière, told CHIP that the new location of the library will be much more beneficial for the students of St-Anne (...) lire la suite