It’s official: there will be 8 candidates in Pontiac

Following the closing of nominations for the October 1 provincial election, 8 candidates are running in the riding of Pontiac. Here is the official list available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer (DGEQ).
|Candidat(e)
|Appartenance politique
|Agent(e) officiel(le)
|Roger Fleury
|Parti vert du Québec/Green Party of Québec
|David Cadieux
|André Fortin
|Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party
|Louis-Philippe Champagne
|Samuel Gendron
|Nouveau Parti démocratique du Québec
|Midlek-Michel Jamali
|Olive Kamanyana
|Coalition avenir Québec - L’équipe François Legault
|Roxanne Rinfret
|Louis Lang
|Parti marxiste-léniniste du Québec
|Christian Legeais
|Marie-Claire Nivolon
|Parti québécois
|Réjean Forget
|Kenny Roy
|Parti conservateur du Québec / Conservative Party of Québec
|Patrice Raza
|Julia Wilkie
|Québec solidaire
|Alain Tremblay