CHIP possède une licence de langue française au CRTC et assure par son mandat la promotion de la dualité linguistique au sein du territoire du Pontiac ainsi que celle de la vallée de la Gatineau et du comté de Renfrew, en Ontario.

La station de radio diffuse sur la fréquence du 101,9 sur la bande FM avec un émetteur d’une puissance de 10 KW, lui permettant de diffuser sur un grand territoire.

Afin de servir tous les gens de sa communauté, CHIP FM offre à ses auditeurs, une programmation diversifiée. L’un des buts principaux de la station est de bien informer la communauté avec des nouvelles locales et régionales qui ne sont pas nécessairement diffusées par d’autres médias régionaux. L’équipe entière de la station de radio travaille ardemment afin de faire de sa programmation, une qui reflète bien le portrait culturel, économique, politique, éducationnel et social de sa région”

En tant qu’organisme à but non lucratif, les revenus annuels de CHIP FM sont constitués; d’une subvention provenant du gouvernant provincial, des bingos hebdomadaires, radiothon annuel, ventre de publicités radio, frais d’adhésions ainsi que dons.

CHIP FM aussi connut sous le nom Radio Communautaire de Pontiac a été enregistrée en tant qu’organisme à but non lucratif en juin 1978. La première diffusion en ondes a eut lieu le 1er mars 1981. ﻿

Quebec Provincial Election
Healthcare and the economy focus of the Pontiac Candidate Forum organized by the Pontiac Chamber of Commerce
Article published on 18 September 2018
The economy and healthcare were at the centre of discussion during the Pontiac Candidate Forum. The candidate of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), Olive Kamanyana, spoke about her party’s platform for healthcare in the Outaouais:

The outgoing MNA, Liberal André Fortin, focused more on the economy, including the establishment of the Tactical Intervention Group.

The Quebec Solidarity candidate, Julia Wilkie, talked about her party’s platform on minimum wage.

The Green Party candidate, Roger Fleury, spoke on several topics and was often called to order because he was going over his allotted time:

Louis Lang of the Marxist-Leninist Party focused on his idea of democracy.

The forum in its entirety is available here.

Les Nouvelles du Pontiac

