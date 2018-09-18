Healthcare and the economy focus of the Pontiac Candidate Forum organized by the Pontiac Chamber of Commerce

The economy and healthcare were at the centre of discussion during the Pontiac Candidate Forum. The candidate of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), Olive Kamanyana, spoke about her party’s platform for healthcare in the Outaouais:

The outgoing MNA, Liberal André Fortin, focused more on the economy, including the establishment of the Tactical Intervention Group.

The Quebec Solidarity candidate, Julia Wilkie, talked about her party’s platform on minimum wage.

The Green Party candidate, Roger Fleury, spoke on several topics and was often called to order because he was going over his allotted time:

Louis Lang of the Marxist-Leninist Party focused on his idea of democracy.

The forum in its entirety is available here.