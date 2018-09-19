Debate in English for Pontiac candidates in Aylmer tonight

In preparation for the provincial election, candidates from the riding of Pontiac are invited to participate in the English debate to be held tonight at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Main Street in Aylmer.

Also, the candidate of the Coalition Avenir Québec Olive Kamanyana, will hold a dance party at the cost of $ 50 where supporters are invited to meet the candidate, it’s being held at same Knights of Columbus hall on main street in Aylmer as tonight’s debate.

Here’s what the other candidates are up to;

The outgoing Liberal MNA, André Fortin, shared on his Facebook page a video of the mayor of Litchfield Colleen Larivière, supporting his re-election.

Québec solidaire announced their healthcare promises for the Outaouais. They say they want to invest in CLSCs and infrastructure, improve the remuneration and working conditions for healthcare personnel and find bold solutions to meet the healthcare training needs in the Outaouais.

Today at Sieur de Coulonge high school, the Marxist-Leninist candidate Louis Lang met with students.