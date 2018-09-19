Banner
CHIP possède une licence de langue française au CRTC et assure par son mandat la promotion de la dualité linguistique au sein du territoire du Pontiac ainsi que celle de la vallée de la Gatineau et du comté de Renfrew, en Ontario.

La station de radio diffuse sur la fréquence du 101,9 sur la bande FM avec un émetteur d’une puissance de 10 KW, lui permettant de diffuser sur un grand territoire.

Afin de servir tous les gens de sa communauté, CHIP FM offre à ses auditeurs, une programmation diversifiée. L’un des buts principaux de la station est de bien informer la communauté avec des nouvelles locales et régionales qui ne sont pas nécessairement diffusées par d’autres médias régionaux. L’équipe entière de la station de radio travaille ardemment afin de faire de sa programmation, une qui reflète bien le portrait culturel, économique, politique, éducationnel et social de sa région”

En tant qu’organisme à but non lucratif, les revenus annuels de CHIP FM sont constitués; d’une subvention provenant du gouvernant provincial, des bingos hebdomadaires, radiothon annuel, ventre de publicités radio, frais d’adhésions ainsi que dons.

CHIP FM aussi connut sous le nom Radio Communautaire de Pontiac a été enregistrée en tant qu’organisme à but non lucratif en juin 1978. La première diffusion en ondes a eut lieu le 1er mars 1981. ﻿

Quebec Provincial Election
Debate in English for Pontiac candidates in Aylmer tonight
Article published on 19 September 2018
In preparation for the provincial election, candidates from the riding of Pontiac are invited to participate in the English debate to be held tonight at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Main Street in Aylmer.

Also, the candidate of the Coalition Avenir Québec Olive Kamanyana, will hold a dance party at the cost of $ 50 where supporters are invited to meet the candidate, it’s being held at same Knights of Columbus hall on main street in Aylmer as tonight’s debate.

Here’s what the other candidates are up to;

The outgoing Liberal MNA, André Fortin, shared on his Facebook page a video of the mayor of Litchfield Colleen Larivière, supporting his re-election.

Québec solidaire announced their healthcare promises for the Outaouais. They say they want to invest in CLSCs and infrastructure, improve the remuneration and working conditions for healthcare personnel and find bold solutions to meet the healthcare training needs in the Outaouais.

Today at Sieur de Coulonge high school, the Marxist-Leninist candidate Louis Lang met with students.

