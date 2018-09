Candidates visit ESSC students

The Candidate for QS Julia Wilkie at the SAQ union meeting The Candidate for Quebec Solidaire Julia Wilkie met with the unionized employees of the SAQ in Aylmer during another surprise strike. where she, in her words, congratulated them for efforts to improve their work situation and encouraged them to continue the fight and to not let the Liberal (...) lire la suite

“Most important projects are community based” - André Fortin The Minister of Transport and MNA for Pontiac André Fortin held a press conference this Sunday at the Arena in Fort-Coulonge to present his commitments to the MRC and the Pontiac if re-elected in October. André Fortin told CHIP that the most important projects are ones brought forward by the (...) lire la suite

The CAQ Candidate Olive Kamanyana critics of André Fortin The Candidate for the Coalition Avenir Quebec Olive Kamayana officially launched her campaign today where she took the opportunity to thanked Équité Outaouais for organising the debate on Thursday in Aylmer and to criticize André Fortin. Kamanyana Wrote on Facebook post: '' Even if M. Fortin is (...) lire la suite

Too many bears around The Mayor of the municipality of Alleyn-&-Cawood, Carl Mayer told chip 101,9 that there are an abundance of bears this time of the year in his municipality and the citizens are asked to stay vigilant. Up until now it would seem that around 20+ bears have been spotted in the residences yards. (...) lire la suite

Phillipe Couillard in interview at CHIP 101.9 During his tour of the Outaouais, outgoing Primer Philippe Couillard, spoke with CHIP 101.9 about the main issues in the riding of Pontiac, including the healthcare sector, which received a lot of attention in the region. Mr. Couillard states that Quebec could have the best health care system (...) lire la suite