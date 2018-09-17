Candidates Forum: André Fortin accuses Olive Kamanyana of contradicting the positions of the CAQ

Five of the eight candidates for the October 1 election in the riding of Pontiac answered questions from the Pontiac Chamber of Commerce and CHIP 101.9 last Thursday night.

After the event, CHIP 101.9 met with the various candidates to get their impressions on the Forum. The candidate of the Coalition Avenir Québec, Olive Kamanyana, says that she was satisfied.

The outgoing MNA for Pontiac, Liberal André Fortin, reproached the candidate of the CAQ for contradict her own party.

The Candidates Forum will be presented on CHIP 101.9 Tonight (Monday, September 17th) at 7:30 pm.

Note that the candidate of the Parti Québécois, Marie-Claire Nivolon, the Conservative Party, Kenny Roy, and the New Democratic Party of Quebec, Samuel Gendron, were absent for the forum.