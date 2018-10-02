André Fortin re-elected in Pontiac

Incumbent MNA for the riding of Pontiac, André Fortin, was re-elected for a second term last night during the provincial election. In interview at CHIP 101.9, he was confident and optimistic. Even though he will no longer have a portfolio, he believes that his party has everything it takes to keep on:
André Fortin beat his nearest rival of 9,000, the candidate of the Coalition Avenir Québec Olive Kamanyana.
Pontiac riding Results:
Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ): André Fortin (re-elected): 14,839 votes (53.8%)
Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ): Olive Kamanyana: 5,621 votes (20.4%)
Quebec Solidaire (QS): Julia Wilkie: 2,947 votes (10.7%)
Parti Québécois (PQ): Marie-Claire Nivolon: 1,510 votes (5.5%)
Green Party (PVQ): Roger Fleury: 953 votes (3,5%)
Conservative Party of Quebec: Kenny Roy: 876 votes (3,2%)
New Democratic Party of Quebec (NPDQ): Samuel Gendron: 802 votes (2.9%)
Marxist-Leninist Party (PML): Louis Lang: 40 (0.1%)
Voter turnout in the Pontiac:
• Number of polling stations: 175/175
• Preliminary participation rate *: 53.53%
• Registered voters: 52,009
• Valid ballots: 27,588 (99.09%)
• Scratched ballots: 252 (0.91%)
The complete interview is available here.