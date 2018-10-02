André Fortin re-elected in Pontiac

Incumbent MNA for the riding of Pontiac, André Fortin, was re-elected for a second term last night during the provincial election. In interview at CHIP 101.9, he was confident and optimistic. Even though he will no longer have a portfolio, he believes that his party has everything it takes to keep on:

André Fortin beat his nearest rival of 9,000, the candidate of the Coalition Avenir Québec Olive Kamanyana.

Pontiac riding Results:

Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ): André Fortin (re-elected): 14,839 votes (53.8%)

Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ): Olive Kamanyana: 5,621 votes (20.4%)

Quebec Solidaire (QS): Julia Wilkie: 2,947 votes (10.7%)

Parti Québécois (PQ): Marie-Claire Nivolon: 1,510 votes (5.5%)

Green Party (PVQ): Roger Fleury: 953 votes (3,5%)

Conservative Party of Quebec: Kenny Roy: 876 votes (3,2%)

New Democratic Party of Quebec (NPDQ): Samuel Gendron: 802 votes (2.9%)

Marxist-Leninist Party (PML): Louis Lang: 40 (0.1%)

Voter turnout in the Pontiac:

• Number of polling stations: 175/175

• Preliminary participation rate *: 53.53%

• Registered voters: 52,009

• Valid ballots: 27,588 (99.09%)

• Scratched ballots: 252 (0.91%)

The complete interview is available here.