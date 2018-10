AVIVA Community Fund in The MRC Pontiac The municipality of Campbell's Bay was accepted in the Aviva Community fund Challenge that the Mayor of Campbell's Bay, Maurice Beauregard, says would help complete the municipalities major revitalisation Projects. You have until October 04 to submit your vote via the Avivacommunityfund.org (...) lire la suite

A CAQ Government: West Quebecers concerns The regional association of West Quebecers addressed their concerns yesterday regarding the new Coalition Avenir Quebec Government. The Director of the RAWQ, Linton Garner, told CHIP that his greatest concerne is the dissolution of English school boards: The full interview with Linton Garner (...) lire la suite

Launch of the Centraide Outaouais campaign in the Pontiac Tomorrow Pontiac residents are invited, to join Pontiac MRC Warden, Jane Toller, as well as event chair, Lawrence Cannon among other, for a 5 to 7 to launch the 74th Centraide Outaouais campaign. The activity will take place at the Little Red Wagon Winery, located at 65 Calumet Road West in (...) lire la suite

Community Dinner for the Centraide Outaouais campaign The maison de la famille du Pontiac will host a community dinner on October 11, as part of the Centraide Outaouais campaign. The event will take place at 161 rue Principale in Fort-Coulonge between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm. The price is $ 12 per adult and $ 3 for children. The organization is (...) lire la suite

CHIP 101.9 BBQ this Thursday October 4th Pontiac residents are invited to participate in CHIP's annual barbecue as part of the launch of their fall programming tomorrow, October 4 at noon, at the radio station 138 rue Principale in Fort-Coulonge. The BBQ is free for CHIP members and membership cards will be available for $ 10. Several (...) lire la suite